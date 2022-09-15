PIMS 2022: Suzuki PH showcases the Ertiga Hybrid

The 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) is officially underway. One of the first reveals of the day? The new Ertiga Hybrid courtesy of Suzuki Philippines. Our guess was right, after all.

This electrified MPV landed in Indonesia just a few months back. The model previewed at PIMS bears the same styling, with minor tweaks to the current Ertiga’s design. This includes the new grille, front bumper, and alloy wheels. Inside, Suzuki also mixed up the look with new Metallic Teak faux wood trim on the dash and the seats.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Now, for what’s under the hood—here you’ll find Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid technology setup. This is a mild-hybrid system that’s composed of a 1.5-liter K15B powertrain with a lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator (ISG).

If you missed the rundown last time, the ISG in this setup works as the motor and generator that captures and stores electrical energy in the car’s battery, which then handles the electric load whenever the idling stop system engages at a full stop. The battery recharges through regenerative braking.

No prices are available yet as of this writing though, as this is merely a preview of the electrified MPV. If and when this finally launches in our market, we’ll keep you posted.

More photos of the new Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid 2023:

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

