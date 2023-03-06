Suzuki Jimny goes even more retro with the Heritage Edition

One look at the current-generation Suzuki Jimny and you can’t deny that it has retro design cues just about everywhere. From its boxy and upright exterior to the squared-off analog instrument cluster, the modern day Jimny brings you back to the ‘80s, but with modern creature comforts. But the folks at Suzuki Australia decided to take the retro theme a little further.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Over there, the company recently introduced the Jimny Heritage Edition, and it’s exactly what you expect. Okay, so it’s more an appearance package than anything else, but boy do those decals do the job. The Jimny Heritage Edition get orange and pink stripes on the side, something you’d find in 4x4s from a time when the term SUV had yet to be coined. It also gets red mud flaps and the classic Jimny logo on the quarter panels.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

There are no interior photos of the Jimny Heritage Edition just yet. Then again, the interior of the mini 4x4 is a throwback in itself. That said, this limited-edition model does get a Heritage Edition cargo tray. Curiously, the Heritage Edition loses cruise control, but keeps automatic climate control and its touchscreen.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

In the spirit of old-school 4x4s, this model only has one choice of transmission, a five-speed manual. The rest of its mechanicals are carried over from the standard Jimny from its 1.5-liter engine to its locking differentials.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Unfortunately, there’s little chance of Suzuki offering a Heritage Edition for the Philippine market. After all, the Jimny name has only been around the country for less than 20 years. Of course, that won’t stop local Jimny owners from giving their mini-SUV retro touches themselves.