Car News

The facelifted Suzuki XL7 has been revealed with mild-hybrid power

Another mild-hybrid seven-seater from Suzuki
by Anton Andres | 4 hours ago
Suzuki XL7 facelift hybrid 2023
PHOTO: Suzuki
Suzuki
Suzuki XL7

Suzuki has added yet another mild-hybrid model to its product portfolio. As a follow up to the Ertiga Hybrid, Suzuki Indonesia has unveiled the XL7 Hybrid that will likely be sold across Southeast Asia. But aside from the addition of mild-hybrid power, the XL7 update for 2023 also gets a few tweaks inside and out.

Suzuki XL7 facelift hybrid 2023

Of course, the main highlight here is the mild electrification of this model. The mild-hybrid XL7 uses the same hardware as the Ertiga, meaning the specs are identical. Powering the XL7 Hybrid is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine that does 103hp and 138Nm of torque. It is then paired with a 12V lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator (ISG). As this is a mild hybrid, the XL7 cannot run on battery power alone. The fuel savings benefit is mainly from the car’s stop-start system.

Suzuki XL7 facelift hybrid 2023

It seems that the ASEAN-spec of the XL7 Hybrid gets a different transmission from the Indian-market model, the XL6 Hybrid. Instead of a six-speed automatic, the version unveiled in Indonesia still sticks to a conventional four-speed self-shifter. A five-speed manual is also available. It’s also worth pointing out that the ASEAN model retains the K15B engine instead of the K15C block sold in India.

Suzuki XL7 facelift hybrid 2023

As for other updates, the 2023 XL7 has a new grille design with a black chrome surround. Also new are the wheel designs and smoked taillights at the back. Additional features include the ‘E-mirror’ system that can turn the rear-view mirror into a camera, cruise control, and black wood trims on the dashboard.

Suzuki XL7 facelift hybrid 2023

With the model being released in Indonesia, there is a good chance that this mild hybrid MPV-crossover will make its way into the Philippine market. If so, the XL7 will be the only one in its class to offer an electrified powertrain.

PHOTO: Suzuki

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

