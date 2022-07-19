This Strada has that Ralliart essence we want to see from Mitsubishi

When one says Ralliart, what comes to mind are dune-bashing, Dakar-conquering 4x4s, not stickers and bodykits. Unfortunately, Mitsubishi’s recent revival of its motorsports division was more of the latter.

That’s not to say that Mitsubishi’s capable rally cars have now become a thing of the past—at least not yet—because the carmaker is still working on mighty off-road machines these days. This beefed-up Strada is a prime example.

And it’s not just a mere concept for show. That truck is set to compete at the 2022 Asia Cross Country Rally (ACXR). Mitsubishi has even released the official specs and footage of the Strada going through its first endurance tests.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

This Strada will be powered by a familiar 2.4-liter MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel that generates 178hp and 430Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual. This won’t perform the same as Stradas we get in our market, though, as Mitsubishi has tuned it specifically to reduce friction loss and weight and improve mid-range responsiveness for rallying purposes.

It is also fitted with a front and rear limited-slip differential, lightweight 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels shod in 265/70 R17 Yokohama off-road tires, and waterproofing accessories like the snorkel. Other parts like the hood, doors, and interior bits have all been lightened, while a roll cage has been installed inside to strengthen the truck’s body.

“Since the Triton (Strada) has a robust chassis frame and an excellent handling performance, we decided to reduce the vehicle weight at a minimum for the rally modification while leveraging its original strength as much as possible,” said Team Mitsubishi Ralliart team director Hiroshi Masuoka. “Having covered more than 800 kilometers in two days, the rally car showed its great performance throughout the tough endurance tests as we expected, and now we are confident that our preparation is on the right track.”

This is the essence of Ralliart that we love to see from Mitsubishi. If only models like these were still mass-produced. Bummer Anyway, you can check out footage and photos of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart’s Strada below.

Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Strada endurance testing:

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

