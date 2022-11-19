This Manhart Porsche 911 GT2 will make you hang on for dear life

Few would climb aboard a 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS and immediately think ‘what I really need here is an extra 242hp’. Though should such a thought exist, you could give German tuner Manhart a call, because it has just unveiled something called the TR 900.

PHOTO BY Manhart

To create said creature, Manhart selects a GT2 RS with both the Weissach Pack and Clubsport Pack. It then fits bigger turbos, a new intercooler kit, a remapped ECU and a new exhaust to up power to a frankly ridiculous 932hp and torque to 1,050Nm.

PHOTO BY Manhart

The PDK gearbox is beefed up to deal with the extra power, while the carbon ceramic brakes are left well alone. They’re strong enough as standard, apparently.

PHOTO BY Manhart

Manhart then fits a range of carbon fiber bodykit parts, including a front splitter, frames for the air intakes, side skirts and a new diffuser. It also then tacks on its classic gold decal set, and for good measure this one is wrapped in a lovely Midnight Dark Green.

Thoughts, folks?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.