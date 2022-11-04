Manhart has given the Mercedes-Benz G-Class almost 800hp here

Back in 2019, Manhart released something called the G 700 Inferno kit for the Mercedes-AMG G63. That upped power to a terrifying 702hp and torque to 1,030Nm from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

Now though, the German tuner is back with something called the G 800 Inferno. Yep, you guessed it, power is now up to over 800PS. Sadly it does only translate to 798hp, but in reality that should be plenty. Oh, and there’s 1,170Nm of torque too.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The further upgrades come thanks to improved turbochargers and a new stainless steel exhaust system that does without catalytic converters. There’s the same not-so-subtle carbon fiber bodykit as before too courtesy of TopCar Design, while H&R lowering springs reduce the G Wagen’s off-road ability even further. Not sure this one will see more than a muddy puddle though, so that hardly matters.

There are also Manhart forged wheels and a ludicrously bright set of gold decals, which can be matched with a black and gold interior upgrade.

What do we think, folks?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

