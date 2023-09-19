Do you want Volkswagen PH to bring in the next-gen Tiguan?

It’s been a while since Volkswagen offered the Tiguan in the Philippines. It was first introduced in the country in 2015, and the second-generation was briefly sold here in 2017. Volkswagen Philippines reverted to the first gen model when it began sourcing units from SAIC-VW.

That model also had a relatively brief run locally and the Philippines hasn’t seen a Tiguan in showroom since. It’s a bit of a shame given that the Volkswagen Tiguan is the company’s second best-selling model behind the Golf.

Now, there’s a new generation Tiguan on the way, and Volkswagen has released ‘official spy shots’ of the upcoming crossover. Not only that, but the German automaker has also shown its interior and revealed a few details.

By the looks of it, the exterior of the next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan is on the evolutionary side. While it’s still covered in camo, we can see bits of the car’s lights, along with some of its body panels. Volkswagen redesigns aren’t usually the most radical out there. Given that the Tiguan is its bread and butter, it’s understandable why the company chose a more conservative route.

Inside, it’s a bit of a screen fest with a large, fully digital instrument cluster that stands in front of the drive. Beside it is an even larger screen that houses the infotainment system. From what we can see, it seems that most basic functions are in the screen, something most European manufacturers have been doing these days. We also noticed an electronic gear selector that’s mounted on the steering column.

Moving on to notable highlights, VW claims the cargo area is larger than before. With the second-row seats in place, it now has up to 652 litres back there, depending on the vehicle’s configuration. It will also be available with something called ergoActive front seats. It features pneumatic four-way lumbar support adjustment and a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure point massage function in the backrests. Speaking of optional extras, electronic adaptive suspension is another thing that can be added to the third-gen Tiguan.

Volkswagen also mentioned the available powertrain options for its upcoming crossover. It includes turbodiesel, turbopetrol, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. These are labelled TDI, TSI, eTSI and eHybrid, respectively. Volkswagen has a bold claim about the plug-in hybrid is its electric only range. The company says it has increased by up to 100 kilometers compared with its predecessors. There are no exact horsepower and torque figures for now, so we’ll have to wait for the model’s launch for full details.