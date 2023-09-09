The electric Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept will soon become reality

You read that correctly: the GTI badge has a future in the electric age after all, and the Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept is the car that proves it.

Based on the ID.2all concept that was revealed back in March, the ID. GTI is the hot hatch version that head of design Andreas Mindt (who drew up the Mk7 Golf) has quietly had in mind all along.

And as you can see, various GTI hallmarks have been retained: the red grille surround (though the ‘grille’ is mostly closed), the towing eyes, the flared wheelarches, the head-turning alloys (eight double-spoke 20s, since you ask), the checkered seats... it’s all there.

Even the golf ball of all things lives on. Sort of. No manual shift of course, so instead it’s been chopped and repurposed as a rotary dial on the centre console. We applaud the sentiment.

Other additions include LED daytime and matrix headlights lights, a motorsport-inspired front bumper, a front splitter, two-part rear diffuser and roof spoiler, all finished in matt black, of course.

The dimensions are thus: 4,104mm long, 1,840mm wide, 1,499mm tall and a wheelbase measuring 2,600mm; makes for short overhangs, VW says. If you’re hastily skimming for performance details, you can’t have ‘em, sorry. For now VW will only commit to vague promises of low weight (in an EV?), good aero, comfy ride and a large battery. Hmm.

However, it has disclosed that the GTI Concept will be front-wheel drive and get the electronic, front locking differential that debuted on the GTI and GTI Clubsport, no less.

Controlled by a Vehicle Dynamics Manager, it means the driver will be able to configure the drive, running gear, sound experience (fake engine noise?) and simulated shift (fake gearchanges) points. As such, the ‘I’ in GTI now stands for ‘intelligence’ as well as ‘injection’.

Inside, all we have to go on for now is digital sketches, although the 12.9in touchscreen and climate control block is said to be near enough to production spec. Note that the air con gets illuminated buttons , and there’s a thumbwheel for volume control. Some lessons learned from the ID.3, we see.

Also included are two wireless charging pads with magnetic locking, several USB-Cs and a 10.9in digital cockpit ahead of the driver. In ‘Vintage’ mode, this’ll present you with the instrument panel from the original GTI.

There’s also an HUD, and there’s some pie-in-the-sky concept stuff here as it combines augmented reality tech to project things like lap times and a map of the Nurburgring (if you’re racing there) onto the windshield. Speed and range are placed in front of the driver; in GTI mode, everything turns into a Red Turbo colour scheme. More likely for the eventual real deal are the 12 o’clock marker on the three-spoke, multifunction steering wheel.

It’s a five-door, naturally, with room for five passengers and lots of stowage areas for all of their stuff. The boot’s 490-litres, extending to 1,330 litres with the 60:40 split rear bench collapsed. Underneath there’s a lockable 50-litre cubby: ideal for laptops, says VW, or charging cables if you don’t use them very often.

“The perfect combination of driving pleasure and everyday usability – that is what the three letters GTI have meant for decades,” said VW CEO Thomas Schäfer. “With the ID. GTI Concept, we are transporting the GTI DNA into the electric age. It remains sporty, iconic, technologically progressive and accessible, but now has a new interpretation for tomorrow’s world: electric, fully connected and extremely emotive.

"Here, driving pleasure and sustainability are a perfect match. This means GTI has a future – for our brand and for the fans. Production has already been decided as part of our electric offensive. A Volkswagen sports car for the electric age that is suitable for everyday driving: 100 per cent electric – 100 per cent emotion.”

The reveal of the GTI Concept comes exactly 48 years after the Mk1 Golf GTI was unveiled in Frankfurt.

The GTI lives. Now come on VW, make it good.

