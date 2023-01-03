TOM’s Racing’s Toyota Century might be the Tokyo Auto Salon’s classiest display

In many ways, the Century is about as timeless as Toyota’s come. You could say the thing represents the very best values of the brand that makes it, and the fact big boss Akio Toyota uses one as his company car only drives this point home further.

Now, just because something is timeless doesn’t mean there’s absolutely no room for fooling around. TOM’s Racing, for example, has found a way to slightly energize the vehicle’s look for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon.

PHOTO BY TOM's Racing

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Say hello to the TOM’s Century. Its exterior alterations are relatively subtle. But hey, we said the thing was timeless, didn’t we? You will, however, find a neat trunk-mounted spoiler out back, exposed tailpipes, as well as some cool ‘TOM’s’ badging outside. The entire package rolls around on 19-inch dark BBS wheels, too. Classy.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Gymkhana legend and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block has passed away

Our 10 favorite Ken Block moments

Some changes have been made inside, too, with the Century’s seats, armrests, and door panels all having been reupholstered and wrapped in nappa leather. Again, keeping things subtle is the right way to go here.

PHOTO BY TOM's Racing

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

If anything, these upgrades should give your chauffeur a reason to look forward to heading to work every morning. That is, at least, if you aren’t tempted to get behind the wheel yourself.

Want one? The entire package, including the vehicle, will set back a cool ¥30,976,000 (around P13.2 million). You can see more of the TOM’s Century at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon from January 13 to 15.

PHOTO BY TOM's Racing

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓