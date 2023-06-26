Toyota could be bringing in the all-new Alphard to PH

As many of you may have heard—particularly those of you VIPs, casino owners, and the like—Toyota has finally unveiled the all-new Alphard. Alongside the Vellfire, of course, but that doesn’t really concern our market.

What only matters here is the next-generation Alphard, and we’ve been told by a source that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is actually planning to bring this in real soon. How soon is still the question—seeing as there’s still the all-new Wigo that’s supposedly still in the pipeline—but we won’t be surprised if it arrives here within the year. Or heck, even the next quarter.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Not that it’s really shocking news, as we were all probably expecting TMP to launch the all-new van here, anyway. We Filipinos—including the affluent kind—love our people-haulers, so we anticipate something like this to continue racking up sales for the Japanese automotive brand.

What kind of Alphard could we be getting, then? We’ve been told that TMP could be planning to introduce the new hybrid system with this offering. In case you missed it, that’s comprised of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor that together generates 247hp. We’ve no idea whatsoever though if the would-be Philippine-spec models would be 2WD, E-Four, or both.

Now, don’t forget that these are just rumors, so take the info with a grain of salt. But if and when TMP does launch the Alphard here, would you like to see those Modellista parts arrive with it?

PHOTO BY Toyota