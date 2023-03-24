Report: Toyota Camry sales will be discontinued in Japan after 43 years

All good things come to an end. In this case, a classic midsize sedan will say farewell to its home market. Nikkei Asia reports that sales of the Toyota Camry in Japan will be discontinued.

Toyota has apparently notified Japan dealerships that production of the sedan for the domestic market will cease at the end of the year. Toyota has also already stopped taking on most new orders for the Camry, with Japan sales set to end in phases. However, production of units for export will continue.

All new Camry models and variants moving forward will be exclusively for export. Right now, manufacturing for the car takes place primarily in the US, China, and the Tsutsumi Plant in Japan.

Toyota has sold around 1.3 million Camrys in Japan ever since the car debuted in 1980. Globally, more than 21 million units of the sedan have been sold in over 100 countries. It was the best-selling passenger vehicle in the US for 15 consecutive years until 2016.

But times have changed. Last year, less than 6,000 Camrys were sold in Japan, due in part to the global semiconductor shortage. Moving forward, Toyota will concentrate on developing the model for other markets.

