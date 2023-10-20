Could this be the next-generation Toyota Camry?

It’s been a busy year for Toyota these past few years. In 2023 alone, we’ve seen a slew of all-new models, and the brand has shown no signs of slowing down. Heck, it’s even previewed a model that we could expect in a few years. Excited much?

The Japanese automaker recently showed a teaser for a new sedan. There’s no name for it just yet, but it has been suggested that it will be the next-generation Toyota Camry. So far, there are no details just yet, and all Toyota said about the car is ‘a new dawn is coming’.

Should this be the eight-generation Camry, what are the expectations from it? Given the brand’s design direction in recent years, this might be the most radical-looking Camry to date. The midsize sedan could also gain a few inches between the bumpers, along with more luxuries inside.

Engine choices are a huge question mark at the moment. That said, we wouldn’t be surprised if it gains more hybrid options this time around. It’s also possible that it gains a four-cylinder turbo engine to replace the long-running 3.5-liter V6. There could also be an all-wheel drive option given that the current version already has it.

Toyota isn’t giving a launch date just yet. Either way, the current-gen Toyota Camry is in need of a full model change as it was first introduced way back in 2017. US motoring publications have reported that it might be revealed sometime in 2024 for the 2025 model year. If so, the timing is just right as its chief rival, the Honda Accord received a full model change in 2022.

While mid-size sedan sales aren’t what they were in its heyday, we’d still love to see the Camry and Accord duke it out for years to come.