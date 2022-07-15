Toyota has officially unveiled the all-new Crown crossover

Toyota, after turning what is arguably its most popular nameplate (the Corolla) into a full-on crossover, has now done the same to one of its most luxurious offerings in the Crown. The rumors were true, then.

The all-new Crown, however, will not just be a crossover—it’ll be offered in four different body types. But more on that later. For now, we focus on the model Toyota has just unveiled.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Crown crossover debuts with a very futuristic design. It’s got an aggressive-looking front clip that’s highlighted by a lightbar outlining the hood and stretching the width of the front fascia. There’s a pair of stylish swept-back headlamps, and underneath is a wide mesh grille.

Thin, black plastic claddings add some ruggedness to the look, as well as the black trim on the doors. At the back is a swooping C-pillar with an equally futuristic liftgate. The taillight flanks the Toyota badge and also stretches the width of the vehicle.

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Inside, the crossover is as premium as the Crown nameplate suggests. A plethora of leather adorns the cabin. The Crown badge is embossed on the tiller, and the overall dash boasts a very modern design and layout. This leather-clad cabin can also spec’d in various colorways, and the options include both light and dark finishes. In total, Toyota says 12 body-color and four interior color combinations are available.

Two engine setups are available for the new Crown crossover. First is a 2.4-liter turbo-hybrid system that consists of a four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine paired with the latest eAxle electric powertrain and a new bipolar nickel-hydrogen battery—the first time Toyota has applied this combination to any model.

The second powertrain, meanwhile, is a 2.5-liter Series Parallel Hybrid System with the same aforementioned battery. This one supposedly promises class-leading fuel economy, quietness, and smooth driving performance.

The new Crown is also equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense package as well as advanced drive and advanced park automated functions.

PHOTO BY Toyota

As mentioned, there will be four versions of this new Crown. Apart from this crossover, there’ll be a Crown Sport, a Crown Sedan, and a Crown Estate. No word yet, though, on when exactly those will be launched, only that they’ll all be released within 18 months. In any case, what do you think of the new Crown crossover? Do you like what Toyota has done with its flagship sedan?

More photos of the Toyota Crown 2023:

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

