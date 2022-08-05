New variant alert: The Toyota Fortuner gets a new ‘Leader’ trim in Thailand

Do you dig the top-spec Toyota Fortuner’s look with that aggressive-looking front fascia? If you do, then consider yourself lucky—this might be the only Fortuner face we’ll be seeing in our market soon.

In Thailand, Toyota has just released updates for the midsize SUV. The carmaker has decided to take out the non-Legender (or the LTD in our market) variants and add a new ‘Leader’ trim instead. This now sits at the bottom of the range but it gets the same Legender design.

PHOTO BY Toyota

To be exact, there are three Leader variants are now available—two 4x2s in the G and the V and a higher 4x4 V trim. All of these only come with the 148hp, 400Nm 2.4-liter turbodiesel, though, as the 201hp, 500Nm 2.8-liter turbodiesel is still exclusive to the Legender and GR-S.

Apart from the lone engine option, the color options are what make the Leader distinguishable. It isn’t available with a two-tone finish, and the only colorway it shares with the higher variants is Attitude Black Mica.

The Leader’s headlights also look a bit different, as these have DRLs outlining the bottom, whereas the DRLs on the Legender and GR-S feature vertical highlights that make for a sportier light signature. The Fortuner Leader also has slightly smaller wheels.

PHOTO BY Toyota

In terms of tech, the Leader still comes with a few safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. It also comes fitted with a 360-degree-view camera.

As far as pricing goes, the base Leader goes for about P360,000 less than the base Legender. No word yet if this will eventually make its way to our market, though, and if it will replace the existing G, V, and Q variants when it does arrive. But what do you guys think? Should Toyota Motor Philippines go for it?

