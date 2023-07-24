The next-gen Toyota Fortuner ‘leak’ photo was an elaborate hoax

Last week, you probably saw a photo floating around that claims to be the next-generation Toyota Fortuner. It was first picked up by Indian automotive media, but quickly spread like wildfire. This is the Fortuner we’re talking about, after all.

So, are these images the real deal? Apparently not, and it’s not Toyota that called the alleged leaked photos a hoax. Instead, it was the detective work of Australian publication Drive that busted the case wide open. According to Drive, the photo was a well-executed fake that was computer generated and not a file from Toyota Motor Corporation.

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

Well, that clears things up, then. That said, there are elements in the photo that could’ve easily fooled some automotive media outlets. For starters, the overexposed and grainy image gives the impression of an internal document. Also, the hype surrounding the next-generation of Toyota pickups and SUVs added fuel to the fire. But, no, there’s no espionage that happened here.

But what was this image based on in the first place? Drive says it’s actually an extensively modified photo of the current-generation Fortuner. There’s even a fair bit of the current model seen on the ‘leaked’ photo, such as the doors, windows, and wheel design. Also, looking at the latest pickup and SUV releases from Toyota, the design language of the fake photo doesn’t line up with the newest models.

But what do we know so far about the next-gen Fortuner? Well, info is scare and limited, but Thai media says we can expect a power bump down the line. And since the Hilux is confirmed to get mild hybrid power soon, we can also expect that for the third-gen Fortuner. As for the chassis, that’s still up in the air and it could either ride on the TNGA-F as used in the Sequioa, Land Cruiser 300, and future Prado, or the IMV-0 that will underpin the Tamaraw FX revival model.

