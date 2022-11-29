Here’s Modellista’s Fortuner LTD, in case the stock look isn’t beefy enough for you

Modellista has done it yet again—it’s managed to make another Toyota look beefier than it should with a new bodykit. The subject this time? The ever-popular Fortuner.

This is a bit different from the other Modellista kit we saw a while back, as the new set fits the top-of-the-line Fortuner LTD, or what’s called the Legender in other markets. The aesthetic upgrades include a new aggressive-looking trim on the front bumper, Modellista badging on the hood, new 20-inch Modellista alloy wheels, and matching plastic trim on the rear bumper. More Modellista emblems can also be found on the liftgate.

As with all other Modellista kits, though, this one doesn’t come with any mechanical upgrades. This top-spec Fortuner is still powered by a 2.8-liter turbodiesel—the same one we have in our market that churns out 201hp and 500Nm of torque.

The changes here are actually a bit subtle, and frankly, most of us like it that way. What do you think of this look on the Fortuner, folks? Would you dress up your midsize SUV like this?

