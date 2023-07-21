Toyota Fortuner gets a power boost, but we won't get it...yet?

Toyota’s 2.8-liter diesel has gone through a lot of changes since it was introduced in 2015. It first appeared in the Hilux, producing 177hp and 450Nm of torque. The Fortuner got the same engine when the second generation was introduced a few months after the redesigned Hilux’s debut, followed by the Prado. Even the select markets used it for the Innova and Hiace, albeit with a slight detune.

In 2020, that same engine got a much-needed power upgrade. From 177hp and 450 Nm, it rose to 201hp and 500Nm of torque. More recently, South African and Australian Hilux GR Sport models received even more power, now at 221hp and 550Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

It seems that those powerful tunes are reserved for the Hilux, but a report from Thailand suggests we could see that healthy power boost in the Fortuner, too. According to Thai motoring site Autolifethailand, the popular SUV will welcome a host of equipment and powertrain updates on August 24, 2023. The site also claims that the 221hp/550Nm tune will only be for the GR Sport model.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

If that’s the case, those numbers will make the Fortuner GR-S the most powerful SUV in its class by a long way. In terms of power, it has an 11hp and 50Nm advantage over the current leader, the Ford Everest Titanium 4x4. For reference, the four-wheel drive Everest packs 210hp and 500Nm of torque.

Should the power upgrades be confirmed, it’s just in time for the next-generation Mitsubishi Strada that will be introduced on July 26. Mitsubishi claims it will launch the most powerful Strada yet, and we can expect to see the new and upgraded 2.4-liter turbodiesel to appear in the Fortuner’s chief rival, the next-gen Montero Sport. It will be interesting to see how much power the new Mitsubishi MIVEC diesel packs, especially now that Toyota could be packing even more heat under the hood.