The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport gets a big power bump for 2024

Aside from the all-new Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota has also rolled out a refreshed version of another popular SUV. In a surprise move, the Toyota Fortuner gets a host of welcome updates for the 2024 model year. It’s been unveiled in Thailand, and we’re particularly excited about the top-spec GR Sport variant.

But before we get to that, what exactly is new with the Fortuner lineup. Well, you won’t find any changes on the outside. From wheel designs to color choices, all of these have been carried over from the MY2023 version. That said, Toyota says it has made tweaks under the chassis.

Entry-level versions now get upgraded monotube dampers, so we’re expecting improved ride and handling. Meanwhile the Legender, known as the LTD in the Philippines, get special shock absorbers and springs, again likely to help increase comfort levels in the SUV. As for the GR Sport, it has unique suspension settings, too.

There are also minor tech upgrades added to the 2024 Fortuner. From now on, all variants get blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a 360-degree view camera system. Also added to all trim levels is a tire pressure monitoring system and wireless charging. For the LTD/Legender and GR Sport, those versions get a larger nine-inch touchscreen that now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

But why are we excited about the GR-Sport's updates? That’s because the range topper gets the most powerful tune of the familiar 2.8-liter engine. From now on, the top-spec Fortuner punches out 221hp and 550 Nm of torque a gain of 20hp and 50Nm. If those numbers look familiar, it’s the same figures from the Hilux GR Sport that’s now available in Australia.

With that, the Fortuner GR Sport is now the most powerful SUV in its class by a long way. It has an 11hp and 50Nm advantage over the current leader, the Ford Everest Titanium 4x4. For reference, the four-wheel drive Everest packs 210hp and 500Nm of torque.