Toyota adds more Supra, 2000GT, and AE86 spares to the GR Heritage Parts program

It’s a happy new year indeed for owners of old-school Toyota units.

The Japanese car manufacturer has announced that it is manufacturing more spare parts for vehicles included in the Gazoo Racing Heritage Parts program. These include the A70 and A80 Supra, Land Cruiser 40, and even the Toyota 2000GT.

This update brings the program’s spare part count to 56 items for six old-school Toyota models. Check out the new additions below:

Toyota Supra A70

Catalyst, parking brake cable, and nine other items

Toyota Supra A80

Ignition, door lock key, key cylinder, and one other item

Toyota 2000GT

Clutch disc, flexible brake hose, and five other items

Toyota Land Cruiser 40

Brake master cylinder, steering relay rod, and 31 other items

Toyota AE86 Corolla Levin Sprinter Trueno

Differential gear kit, transmission input shaft, and one other item

The brand says that these new spare parts will be gradually made available starting on February 1, 2022. What’s more, they will supposedly be available for purchase at Toyota dealerships just like regular genuine parts.

This is a very big deal for owners of these cars who’ve been trying for ages to stock up on spare parts. Are you one of them? Let us know in the comments.

