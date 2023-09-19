Toyota Hilux prices up by as much as P135k, gets new 4x2 variant

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently introduced the new Hilux GR-S to our market. While it was all well and good that a potential Ford Ranger Raptor rival from Toyota has finally arrived, the GR-S launch also brought along with it a quiet albeit hefty price increase for the entire Hilux range.

For 2024, both Conquest 4x4 AT and MT variants see the biggest price bump at P135,000. Second to that is the P107,000 increase on the Conquest 4x2 AT. The G 4x2 AT and MT trims, meanwhile, both get P81,000 increases.

The E 4x2 MT is now also P32,000 more expensive, while the J 4x4 MT and J 4x2 AT see P20,000 and P18,000 price bumps, respectively. Prices of FX and Cargo versions are also up by P30,000 and Cab & Chassis by P18,000.

Now, TMP didn’t just bump these prices for the sake of it—affected variants do get new features and minor updates. G and E variants, for example, get a new eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as two rear parking sensors.

Smart keyless entry systems and push-to-start ignitions are now also available in G, Conquest, and GR-S variants. The top two trim levels, meanwhile, get a new nine-inch infotainment system, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

To get a better look at the updated lineup, you can check out the full price list below.

Toyota Hilux 2024 prices

Toyota Hilux 2.8 GR-S 4x4 AT – P2,166,000**

Toyota Hilux 2.8 Conquest 4x4 AT – P2,072,000*

Toyota Hilux 2.8 Conquest 4x4 MT – P2,017,000*

Toyota Hilux 2.4 Conquest 4x2 AT – P1,669,000*

Toyota Hilux 2.4 G 4x2 AT – P1,460,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 G 4x2 MT – P1,384,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 E 4x2 AT – P1,386,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 E 4x2 MT – P1,306,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 J 4x4 MT – P1,189,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 J 4x2 MT – P989,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 FX with Rear Aircon 4x2 MT – P1,118,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 Cargo 4x2 MT – P995,000

Toyota Hilux 2.4 Cab & Chassis 4x2 MT – P879,000

*Additional P20,000 for Emotional Red colorway

**Additional P20,000 for Two-tone and Emotional Red color options