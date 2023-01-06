The new Dakar-inspired Toyota Hilux GR Sport is ready to take on the Ford Ranger Raptor

The Ford Ranger Raptor has a new enemy. Over in the Land Down Under, Toyota has just unveiled the Dakar-inspired Hilux GR Sport.

Let’s get straight to what you’re here to read about: the engine. At the heart of this Hilux lies a 2.8-liter turbodiesel capable of 221hp and 550Nm, fitted to an automatic transmission with “sportier tuning” and paddle shifters. Other mechanical bits on this double-cab pickup include monotube shock absorbers and stiff coil springs.

The Hilux GR Sport also features a wider wheel track (extended by 140mm at the front and 155mm in the rear) with redesigned wishbones and a reinforced rear axle. It sits on 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires.

On the outside, the pick gets a new-look front fascia with a new grille and a big skid plate. Along the sides are rock rails and muscular haunches with black cladding. In the back are red recovery points.

The interior sees a black theme contrasted with bright silver pedals and red seatbelts. The GR branding, meanwhile, is present all throughout—including on an embossed logo on the tray.

“Hilux GR Sport draws on the spirit of Toyota’s Dakar success as a hardcore 4WD that will appeal to customers seeking the quintessential off-road version of Australia’s best-selling vehicle," said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia vice president for Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations.

“It has been designed to turn heads with aggressive in-your-face styling that’s reinforced by a healthy performance boost, enhanced high-speed handling and even better grip on dirt roads,” he added.

So, do you reckon Toyota’s performance pickup can take on the Ford Ranger Raptor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

