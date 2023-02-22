The current-gen Toyota Innova lives on; gets face-lifted for 2023

The third-generation Toyota Innova is a huge, revolutionary step for the popular MPV. Not only did it trade its body-on-frame chassis for a unibody, it also dropped the diesel in favor of a hybrid. While the hybrid powertrain puts the Innova one step closer towards greener motoring, there is still a strong clamor for the diesel engine.

Toyota India seems to be aware of this, which is why the company announced that it is reintroducing the second-generation Innova with a diesel. Not only that, the company even gave the MPV a mild facelift to coincide with the relaunch. Toyota India will sell (and produce) the old Innova alongside the all-new model. That means the modern, unibody Innova will cater to buyers open to the idea of hybrids, while the truck-based version will be for the more traditional (diesel-loving) clientele.

For 2023, the Innova (dubbed the Innova Crysta in India) gets a new front bumper with deeper corners. It also gets a new grille that is reminiscent of the Hilux, as well as redesigned front lip. Wrapping up the changes are new wheel options, at least for higher-spec variants.

Apart from serving to the diesel crowd, this Innova will also target the fleets that demand a heavy-duty MPV. That explains why the reintroduced second-gen Innova will not have an automatic transmission option in India. The India-spec Innova diesel also doesn’t use the 2.8-liter engine. Instead, it comes with a 2.4-liter unit that also powers the two-wheel drive versions of the Hilux.

Given that Toyota is selling diesel, gas, and hybrid versions of the Innova in India, is there a chance that this strategy will be adopted elsewhere? There are those who voiced their skepticism about the all-new model, pointing out the lack of a diesel and a truck-based chassis. But if Toyota Motor Philippines does a similar move to its Indian counterpart, it might just make the transition between old and new models a little bit easier.

