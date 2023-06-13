Next-gen Toyota Innova could be launched in PH this month with gas, hybrid options

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the all-new Toyota Innova over the past few months, and we’re sure buyers from our side of the globe have been patiently sitting in anticipation of the next-gen model’s arrival.

A few weeks back, we reported that the MPV could land on our shores in July. Now, it appears that the schedule may have been bumped up by quite a bit—a source has just told us that the new Innova could be launched towards the end of June.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Not all heroes wear capes: This moto vlogger rides around to clean up road hazards

PH fuel price update: P1.20/L hike for gas, P1.40/L for diesel effective June 13

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It’s not just that bit that we’ve learned about. We were also told that our market is set to get both gasoline and hybrid powertrains with the next-gen model. In addition, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is expected to sell the top-spec Innova as the Zenix, similar to how the range-topping Avanza is sold as the Veloz here.

As for the old diesel engine? Your guess is still as good as ours on what Toyota plans to do with that, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise if TMP decides to keep selling that version the same way it’s still offering the previous-gen Hiace here.

“What about the Wigo, then?” We said last time that it could be unveiled alongside this one, but now we’re not so sure. See, we were also told that the hatchback is still set to arrive sometime in July, so it looks like TMP’s planning separate launches for the Innova/Zenix and the Wigo here.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

TMP has yet to announce anything as of this writing, though, so we still advise all of you to take these with a grain of salt. We might have to wait a bit before the carmaker makes anything official.