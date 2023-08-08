Is the Toyota Land Cruiser family about to get even bigger?

It wasn’t just the all-new Land Cruiser Prado that Toyota showed last week. During the all-new SUV’s presentation, Japan’s biggest automaker also teased two models that we can expect in the near future. There are no model names just yet, but it looks like the Land Cruiser family will get even bigger.

One of the models shown was the ‘Compact Cruiser’. While Toyota did show an EV concept of it before, it is yet to be known if there will be a standard hybrid version in the works. Based on the concept, this model will be larger than a Yaris Cross but shorter than a Corolla Cross. As for its looks, it’s inspired by none other than the classic J40 Series Land Cruiser.

It also seems that we’re looking at the production version of the so-called ‘Compact Cruiser’. The outline is similar to that of the concept version, but the one shown in the teaser has its spare tire mounted on its tailgate.

As for the other model, it seems that it might not be the cup of tea for off-road purists. For starters, it looks more like a crossover and nothing like other Land Cruiser models. By the looks of things, it looks like the production version of the bZ Large SUV concept that was shown in late 2021. Given the BZ tag, there’s a strong chance that this will be electric and be based on the BZ4X chassis.

So, when can we expect these models to be revealed? Toyota isn’t mentioning any dates yet. All the company said that we can look forward to these SUVs in the near future. But given that the Japan Mobility Show is just a few months away, the two cars teased during the all-new Prado reveal might make an appearance in October.