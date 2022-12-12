Toyota PH has quietly bumped the Land Cruiser’s SRP

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) started off the year by giving the Land Cruiser 300 (along with many other models) a sizeable price bump. Well, it looks like the famed SUV will be ending the year the same way.

TMP has now quietly raised the prices of the LC300 by a quite a bit. The higher ZX variant gets a P60,000 increase, while the lower VX trim gets an even heftier P130,000 bump. There’s still an additional P15,000 for the White Pearl finish on either variant. You can check out the price list below.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 2023 prices:

Toyota Land Cruiser ZX – P5,732,000

Toyota Land Cruiser VX – P5,340,000

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH fuel price update: Diesel rolls back by P3.40/L, gas by P1.70/L this week

2023 Honda Click 125 launched in PH with P80,900 SRP

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So much for not adding premiums to LC purchases, huh? Well, to be fair, the increases do come with a few tech upgrades. The VX variant now gets the same smart door lock system with a power liftgate as the ZX. That higher trim, meanwhile, gets a kick sensor to go along with the power liftgate.

There’ll be no changes to the engine bay, in case you were wondering. The LC300 still packs a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel V6 that generates 302hp and 700Nm of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

So, do you reckon the recent price bumps to the LC are fair enough?

See Also