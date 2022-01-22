Toyota PH dealers are now accepting reservations for the Raize

We now live in the age of crossovers and SUVs. After you’ve felt the advantages of higher ground clearance and the versatility of a five-door cabin, it’s hard to go back to low sedans—especially with the kind of roads we have.

This is why Toyota’s upcoming Raize crossover has been so highly anticipated. Coming in at the attainable P1 million and below price point, motorists are eager to see if it lives up to the hype.

The good news is Raize ownership is one step closer to reality. Toyota dealers nationwide are now accepting reservations for this subcompact crossover. Actually if you browse Facebook Marketplace, you might already see offers from sales agents, with complete prices for the whole lineup.

Toyota Motor Philippines says the Raize is aimed at young professionals, and married or newly married couples. The versatility is good for those starting a family or are in the process of building their first home. That 1.0-liter turbocharged engine (in the top spec) should also be fun on summer road trips.

Continue reading below ↓

There’s no official launch date yet, but we’re already seeing Raize units being delivered to dealers, so we’re talking mere weeks before it’s officially unveiled. You can follow Toyota Motor Philippines’ official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay updated on Raize developments. Some teasers are already out as of this writing.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We can’t reveal details yet, but you will definitely see more Raize content on this site and on our other media assets soon. Stay tuned!

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.