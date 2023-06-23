Car News

The Toyota Supra celebrates its 45th anniversary with a special wing

Only 900 versions will be made, all bound for the US
by Vijay Pattni | 2 hours ago
Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024 in action
PHOTO: Toyota
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota

Toyota quotes the Supra’s four-decade long legacy of appeal, though really we only need to turn unto its most famous hour—that as a 10-second car. And while these new US-only upgrades won’t exactly help it smoke Ferraris at the lights, they do look cool.

Front quarter view of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

Welcome then, to the very-limited-edition Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary. Available in a deep orange or an ‘ice’ white, it builds on the GR Supra’s 3.0-liter ‘Premium Grade’ and adds a new, manually adjustable rear spoiler in a nod to the MkIV Toyota Supra from the '90s.

Rear quarter view of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

We’re told this new rear wing—not as wild as the MkIV’s, mind—rises three inches above the bootlid, and features a small adjustment screw that “allows drivers to change its angle and influence the amount of downforce being applied to the rear wheels”.

Side view of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

Alloy wheel of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

Elsewhere, the 45th gets matte-black 19-inch aluminum wheels with black calipers and a new decal running along the MkV’s side swoosh, while the engine bay is treated to an orange strut tower brace bearing the Toyota Gazoo Racing logo.

Rear view of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

Yeah, still not a 10-second car, then, but the base Supra is plenty quick. You still get a BMW 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six up front, the option of a manual or automatic gearbox, rear-wheel-drive and the ability to play with 382hp and 498Nm of torque.

Front view of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024Side decal of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

Prices will be confirmed at a later date, though expect a small premium of course over the base dollar price of the Premium Grade. And better be quick, because Toyota USA is building just 900 of the things. “Altogether, the special edition brings a touch of nostalgia and flair to the 2024 Supra lineup with a look reminiscent of the MkIV model of big screen fame,” says Toyota. Yeah, but seriously, where are all the overnight parts from Japan?

Top quarter view of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

Engine of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

Limited edition plaque of the Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition 2024

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

