Report: Toyota is bringing back the Tamaraw in PH

Back in December 2022, Toyota previewed its electric concepts in Thailand—one of those was what many saw as a workhorse that could succeed the famed Toyota Tamaraw. Well, it looks like that concept just might make it to the market in the future as the modern-day Tamaraw.

There have been various reports over the weekend about the nameplate’s upcoming revival. According to a report by Manila Bulletin, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) president Atsuhiro Okamoto basically confirmed this, even going so far as saying that the new model will still have a diesel engine, albeit a cleaner one.

Okamoto also reportedly said that Toyota is still studying its options and there’s a possibility that the new Tamaraw could go electric.

“BEV is one of the methodologies for carbon neutrality. Our enemy is carbon, yes, not ICE (internal combustion engines), so we will prepare all the variants for carbon neutrality, not only the EV but also hybrid, probably hybrid, even hydrogen, we will prepare,” he added.

The new Tamaraw will also be locally manufactured at TMP’s plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna. No specific timeline was provided for this new undertaking, though we don’t expect this to begin anytime soon. Currently, TMP manufactures the Vios and the Innova—it will have to retool its facilities for it to be able to build something like the new Tamaraw or even just the all-new Vios.

