Report: A GR Sport and hybrid Toyota Vios are coming soon

The new-generation Toyota Vios is perhaps one of the hotly anticipated subcompact sedans in the local market. After all, it’s been around in Thailand for quite some time already, and most of our neighbors already have it. Truth be told, we’re still wondering why it still hasn’t made its local debut.

But as we wait for the all-new Vios, there have been interesting developments over in Thailand. It seems that there will be two new variants that will join the lineup, one of which includes electrification.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2024 Isuzu D-Max shows its more aggressive face

PH fuel price update: Significant rollback for gasoline, diesel effective October 10

PHOTO BY Toyota

The folks from Headlightmag recently reported what is allegedly the GR Sport version of the subcompact sedan. While not confirmed yet, the car was spotted wearing heavy camouflage at the front and rear. All the covers on the car suggest significant differences between that and the standard models.

See the photos here.

Based on the spy photos, we can likely expect a more aggressive front and rear bumper design, a spoiler, and perhaps a few GR badges here and there. There are two things that Toyota couldn’t hide from spy photogs. The first one is the more prominent side skirts on the test car. The other is the larger alloys fitted to this particular model.

PHOTO BY Toyota

But aside from the GR Sport, Headlightmag also reports a hybrid model on the way. Per the Thai publication, the electrified Vios was supposed to be revealed this year. However, the production capacity for the present hybrid model means the electric-assisted Vios had to wait.

There are no specifics yet, but the report claims that we can expect the Vios HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) sometime in early 2024. It’s likely to share the same hardware as the Yaris Cross HEV, so it could be a full hybrid setup. If that’s the case, the Vios HEV could have a 1.5-liter Atkinson Cycle engine mated to a battery and electric motor.