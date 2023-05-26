The all-new Toyota Wigo could land in PH in July, and here are the possible specs

Back at the start of April, we heard through the grapevine that a unit of the all-new Toyota Wigo had already arrived in the Philippines, hinting at an upcoming launch. Well, we just received a tip from a source that said launch could be happening real soon.

It’ll be in July, to be more precise. No word on the exact date yet, though.

Now, you might be wondering about what this next-generation hatchback will have to offer in our market. We’ve been told that the Wigo will come with both a CVT and a manual gearbox. Interesting.

PHOTO BY Toyota

If this will be the case, then we reckon the Wigo we’re getting will be the same as what arrived in Indonesia earlier this year. We’re probably looking at a 1.2-liter gasoline three-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 87hp and 113Nm.

That’s about all we can give you for now, but rest assured we will keep you posted once Toyota Motor Philippines makes any official announcements. We’ll leave you with one question, though: If the all-new Wigo were on its way here, would you like Toyota to bring in the GR Sport variant as well?

