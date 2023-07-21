Toyota PH just teased a new model, and it could very well be the Yaris Cross

Word on the street—well, according to the Land Transportation Office (LTO)—is that the Toyota Yaris Cross is on its way to the market. While we’ve yet to receive official an official announcement from Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), it looks like the carmaker just gave us the confirmation we need.

TMP just released on Facebook a teaser for an upcoming model. The photo shows a blacked-out vehicle with only its DRLs visible to the naked eye. No details whatsoever were released, either. All that said, this is basically confirmation that it’s the new crossover that’s set to arrive here.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The light signature on the teaser image matches that of the actual model, and that’s enough confirmation for us. And while there aren’t any specs to go by, my teammate Anton Andres pointed out in his last story that the LTO’s documents that we’re getting a 1.5-liter gasoline engine for the Yaris Cross, so at least we have an idea of what’s coming.

However, we’re lowkey expecting TMP to bring in the hybrid version of the crossover as well. Seeing as the carmaker has been aggressive with its push for carbon neutrality (see Toyota Zenix), it would only make sense for Toyota to introduce another hybrid especially since it’s readily available in the region.

What do we think, readers? Is this it?

Toyota Yaris Cross 2024 teaser

