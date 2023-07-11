Toyota Yaris Cross now in Cambodia. Will PH be next to get it?

Back in May 2023, Toyota released a different kind of Yaris Cross for the Southeast Asia and ‘emerging markets’. Instead of being based on the Japan/European-spec Yaris, the version released for ASEAN utilizes the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform. For sure, it’s headed to other countries, but there is no official confirmation if it’s coming to the Philippines just yet.

Exports for the small crossover have begun recently, but one market does hint that we might get the Yaris Cross eventually. That country is Cambodia, and it’s the first to get left-hand drive examples of said subcompact crossover.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Nissan Almera

The Chevrolet Trailblazer most know and love is still alive in Brazil

With that, we’re might have some idea as to what the Philippine version might be if (and that’s a big IF) the Yaris Cross gets offered here.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

From the outside, it’s practically identical to the Indoensia-spec model with the only difference being the placement of the wiper arms. The wheels are the same, so too are the trims and other design elements from the right-hand drive model. Inside, it’s the same story with the only difference being the steering wheel placement and dashboard orientation. Interestingly, Toyota made the effort of moving the audio control buttons to the left of the touchscreen.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Toyota

As for features, the left-hand drive model seems to get most of the goodies found in the Indonesian version. Top spec models get wireless charging, along with a power tailgate, and smart key accessibility. It also benefits from Toyota Safety Sense, so it gets adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

Under the hood, the Cambodia-market Yaris Cross only gets one option. It’s the familiar 1.5-liter mill used in the Avanza and Veloz. Power ratings are unchanged, so it still produces 106hp and 138Nm of torque. That engine is hooked up to a continuously variable transmission with seven simulated gears.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

By the looks of things, it seems like there’s a strong chance of this model coming to the country. But given Toyota Motor Philippines’ push towards electrification, there is a possibility of a hybrid model for the local market. But again, that’s all up to Toyota if it will sell this model in the country.