The Toyota Yaris X-Urban is no Yaris Cross at all

You'd think the Toyota Yaris Cross pretty much completes the crossover lineup from the Big T. There's the Raize that takes care of the budget mini crossover sector, and above the Yaris Cross are the Corolla Cross and RAV4. Heck, if we include the SUV's, there's no shortage of high-riders from Toyota.





But even if the brand is already jam-packed with crossovers and SUVs, it still managed to find and squeeze in another model. It's called the Yaris X-Urban, and it slots in between the tiny Raize and subcompact Yaris Cross. Frankly, we're amazed Toyota still managed to find a gap between those two already subcompact crossovers.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

From 12nn to 3pm today: Free toll at Ciudad de Victoria northbound exit for Class 1 cars

The BMW M340i is possibly the best luxury performance car in town

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It's worth pointing out that the Yaris X-Urban isn't an entirely new product. It was first introduced in 2021, and it was based on the Yaris hatchback of its time. The 2023 edition still rides on the same chassis, but it now has the new, Thai-spec front end.

As you'd expect, the Yaris X-Urban gets additional parts that make it look more like a crossover. There's thick body cladding all over the lower half of the car, along with a few extra garnishes to beef up its appearance. It also rides on 16-inch alloy wheels with a unique design to set it apart from the standard Yaris.

PHOTO BY Toyota

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

But the main attraction here is the upgraded suspension. No, it doesn't get a massive lift kit, but it does gain more ground clearance over its lower riding counterpart. Toyota says it raised the ride height by 30mm, bumping up clearance from 135mm to 165mm. It's no Land Cruiser, but it should be enough for folks not to worry about tall speed bumps and broken pavement.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For Thailand, this version of the Yaris uses the 1.2-liter VVT-iE engine instead of the 1.3-liter and 1.5-liter options we have here. Power is rated at 90hp and 109Nm of torque, and the only transmission available is a CVT.

At the rate Toyota is building and coming up with new crossovers, we wouldn't be too surprised if we'll see a Wigo Cross someday. Who knows, maybe it's already in the pipeline.