This widebody DeLorean is what would happen if Marty McFly got into the aftermarket scene

Yes, we’re telling you somebody built a widebody twin-turbo V8 sports car...out of a DeLorean. Welcome to Salvage to Savage’s extraordinary SEMA show car, and the future we were promised back in 1985.

PHOTO BY Khyzyl Saleem

S2S’s lead fabricator Tim Moceri spearheaded this build, taking a wrecked DMC and stripping it right back down to its barest shell. From there, many things were done to it. Many fine, good things.

For starters, the DMC’s V6 was binned in favor of a 5.3-liter LS3 V8 with a pair of turbochargers strapped to its flanks, the aim being something close to 1,000hp. Insert your own ‘88mph’ jokes here. It’s hooked up to a gearbox from the 996-generation Porsche 911 for good measure.

PHOTO BY Khyzyl Saleem

The whole drivetrain is nestled quite snugly in the back—so snugly, in fact, that the turbos hang out underneath the car. One suspects the modified DeLorean won’t be introduced to any speed humps at any point in its life.

It gets fully-soundproofed—the DeLorean was famously tinny—along with brand-new bespoke wiring, while externally, that body was designed by expert renderer Khyzyl Saleem. The flared arches were made from fiberglass using MDF foam molds, necessary for the wide, three-piece wheels for proper stance.

PHOTO BY Khyzyl Saleem

What else, what else? There’s a Ferrari F40-inspired rear deck lid, amazing front and rear lights, and a fully-upgraded interior replete with sports seats, much aluminum detailing, and a good retrim.

Tim’s goal was to take the DeLorean’s ’80s styling “and turn it up a notch.” Job done, we’d say.

PHOTO BY Khyzyl Saleem

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

