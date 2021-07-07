This badass Ford F-650 could be an overkill solution to our Internet woes

It’s no secret that Internet quality and service here in the Philippines leave much to be desired. For the majority of us, a connection around these parts is about as reliable as a mid-2000s Chinese car—you can expect it to work, but don’t expect to enjoy the experience.

Frankly, the state of our Internet is in a pitiful state considering our user base. You know what makes our situation even more painful, though? Seeing other countries leapfrog us not just when it comes to Internet speed, but in innovation, too.

Take Verizon in the US, for example. The company recently rolled out a ‘rapid-response command center vehicle’ that provides a stable Internet connection and communications services to remote operations. Now, we figure you’re probably picturing a van with a large antenna popping out from the top of it. Well, the setup is a little more sophisticated than that:

The red behemoth you’re looking at is actually a modified Ford F-650 developed in cooperation with the US Department of Defense. It’s called a Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response vehicle (THOR), and it gives military personnel and first responders access to 5G Internet no matter what environment they’re working in.

“Even with 5G technology more accessible than ever, in some situations, there is still an opportunity to enhance the network and technological capabilities of those in public safety and the US military,” Verizon said in a statement, describing the behemoth as “the Swiss-Army Knife of Verizon Frontline services.”

“Whether operating in an austere military environment, fighting wildfires in forests across the western US where network connections and coverage can be challenging, or dealing with the devastation and infrastructure damage caused by hurricanes or tornadoes, public safety professionals and service members face the potential of coverage and technology gaps or an out-of-service network.”

Frankly, we think a few spots here in the Philippines could stand to benefit from one of these bad boys rolling into the neighborhood. Maybe Verizon can make an exception and start considering work-from-home setups sharing the Internet with YouTube-hungry seniors as ‘challenging’ environments.

