Confirmed: Seven-seat Volkswagen ID Buzz, 340bhp+ GTX coming soon

We love the Volkswagen ID Buzz, but we always knew there was more to come. Now we know what. More versatility and more power.

This summer, a longer version will arrive. It should be a whole lot more versatile and useful than just a straight five-seater.

At the jury meeting for European Car of the Year, we asked VW engineering boss Kai Grünitz if it would have seven seats, and if they'd be removable to get more flexibility, and if the front seats would swivel round to make a more versatile interior. He replied: "Yes, yes and yes."

The arrival of the third row is hardly a surprise given the current one has cupholders moulded into the side of the cargo area. The fact that the front and rear sets of seats are so much more acrobatic than on the launch ID. Buzz will make it more adaptable for camping and expeditions.

As for an actual California camper, that's in the plan, but we're told not fully defined yet, so plainly it's a couple of years away.

Meanwhile if you want to make the family sick, Grünitz confirmed an ID Buzz GTX is also on the way. That has two motors, good for "more than 250kW [340hp], which is unusual in the MPV segment", he says with a straight face. It gets new cabin trim and new colors. We hope it doesn't trade charm for acceleration.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

