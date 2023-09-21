The Volkswagen Tharu will start at around P1.8-M and top out at roughly P1.95-M

Ahead of the local launch of the Volkswagen Tharu on September 29, Volkswagen Philippines has released the variants and ‘indicative pricing’ of its upcoming small crossover. Check them out below:

Volkswagen Tharu 2024 variants and prices

Volkswagen Tharu 300 TSI DSG SE – P1,800,000 Volkswagen Tharu 300 TSI DSG SEL – P1,950,000

Both variants get the same engine: a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder good for 158hp at 5,500rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,750-4,500rpm. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to the front wheels only.

Among the standard features across the range are keyless entry with push-button ignition, cruise control, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a reversing camera, rear traffic alert, a tire pressure monitor, and a panoramic sunroof. The lower-spec SE variant gets copper exterior accents, leather seats with fabric inserts, an eight-inch multimedia touchscreen head unit, an eight-inch active info display, and USB-A infotainment connectivity (though there are both USB-A and USB-C ports in the back).

Among the features of the top-spec SEL, meanwhile, are a bigger 12-inch multimedia touchscreen that supports gesture control, a 10.25-inch active info display, USB-C ports at the front, and 12-way power-adjustable front seats with heating. It also gets an adaptive front lighting system, a ‘virtual pedal’ tailgate, front and Drive Mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Custom), and Intelligent Park Assist. Red exterior accents further differentiate it from the base spec, except in the exclusive Polytech Blue paint option, which gets silver accents.

If you would like to see the Tharu in the metal, it will also be on display at Karrera Café in Filinvest City, Alabang, on September 30 and October 1, 2023. Public test drives will run on those days from 9am to 6pm.