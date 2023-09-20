Report: Toyota Corolla Cross facelift to debut in ASEAN Q1 2024

The Corolla Cross has been serving Toyota well since its introduction back in 2020. Not only has it been a hit here, but it has also found success in other parts of the world. Three years in, the popular crossover has received a few updates, namely in the Japanese and US markets.

But a report from Thailand suggests the Toyota Corolla Cross for Southeast Asian countries might get a facelift as well. According to Thai publication Headlightmag, that model might make its regional debut by the first quarter of 2024.

PHOTO BY Toyota

It’s still quite far away but ASEAN-spec Corolla Cross is due for an update nonetheless. Per Headlightmag’s report, there is a strong possibility that the ASEAN-spec model could get the same updates and upgrades from the North American and Japanese versions. If that’s the case, we could see a dramatically different front-end design for the crossover.

Other updates to expect? Based on the US and Japanese versions, there will be a few interior revisions. First is the digital instrument cluster with a higher resolution display. The second is the removal of the mechanical foot-operated parking brake. Foreign market models now get an electronic parking brake.

PHOTO BY Toyota

All powertrain options are expected to be carried over from before. That means there’s the 1.8-liter gas engine, and the 1.8-liter hybrid. However, the report boldly claims that the 2.0-liter hybrid will come to Southeast Asia.

The 2.0-liter hybrid was first introduced in the North American market. It then has three electric motors to propel it forward. There are two motors that power the front wheels and one that motivates the rear axle. Should the ASEAN market get this model, then it will be the first all-wheel drive version available for the region.

PHOTO BY Toyota

For now, all we can do is wait and see if the facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross will make its regional debut on the reported date. We’ll keep an eye out for any details, and it will be interesting to see how the ASEAN version will differ from other models.