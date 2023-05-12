We’re jealous that the US-spec Ford Ranger Raptor has over 400hp

There are several different versions of the Ford Ranger Raptor worldwide. For some markets, the Ranger Raptor uses the familiar 2.0-liter biturbo diesel as seen in the Wildtrak model. Over in Europe, it swaps that diesel for a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 with 282hp. But it’s the Australian market that takes the crown by packing 392hp from the same boosted V6.

PHOTO BY Ford

However, Ford just released the new Ranger over in the US, and it now takes the title away from Australia by having the most potent Ranger Raptor to date. The North American-spec Ranger Raptor punches out 405hp and 580Nm of torque.

Jealous? We are.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2024 Lexus GX teaser hints the next-gen Toyota Prado is coming soon

The Nissan Almera gets more chrome, tech, and safety for 2023

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Like the European and Australian-spec Ranger Raptors, the US version also uses a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6. But thanks to less stringent emission laws, the one sold in the States can breathe a little bit better, hence the huge horsepower advantage it has over the European model. And for comparison, the American Ranger Raptor has 198hp and 80Nm more than the biturbo diesel for ASEAN-spec models.

PHOTO BY Ford

Of course, it still has a beefier suspension arrangement, along with the Fox dampers that allow it to do high-speed off-road driving. These active dampers are connected to the Ranger Raptor’s drive mode and terrain response system. And speaking of terrain response, this is the only model that comes with Baja mode. If that’s still not enough, the US-spec Ranger Raptor comes standard with a front differential lock.

PHOTO BY Ford

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

As for visual changes between the American Ranger Raptor and international models, it’s few and far between. There’s the amber corner reflectors that’s required by US laws, and the turn signal light color at the back is red. But what really differentiates the US version and the international spec can be seen around the rear window. The third brake light of North American Ranger is above the windshield and not on the tailgate, and the rear windshield has a partition for a sliding window.