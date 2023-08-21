Here are the 10 finalists joining the 2023 Hot Wheels Legends tour

There is a primordial appeal to die-cast toys, even to adults. For the price of a branded cup of coffee you can get the car you've always dreamed of, and you don't even have to worry about garage space! We may not buy as actively as when we were kids, but we all have a die-cast toy or two of the car we dream of having.

But what if the car we own, built and modified can become immortalized as a toy? This is the aim of the Hot Wheels Legends tour. To select a build so wild and imaginative, it should be shared with children and adults all over the world.

Hot Wheels Philippines has finally released the results of the auditions held here in Metro Manila, and 10 vehicles have made the cut. Here are the potential future toys we could see in hobby shops and toy stores:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

1) 1974 Porsche 911 owned by Manny Dimaculangan

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

2)1984 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 owned by Sam Liuson

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

3) 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser LC70 fire truck owned by Jerwin Guan

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

4) 1994 Mazda RX-7 owned by Goldwyn Lao

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

5) 2017 Toyota Hilux owned by Earl Lee

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

6) 1998 Honda Civic Wagon owned by Alex Lim

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

7) 1988 Toyota Cressida owned by Justin Santos

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

8) 1997 Toyota Hilux owned by Juancho Angeles

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

9) 2016 Toyota FJ Cruiser owned by Frederick Corro

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

10) 2022 SR Performance Batman Race (that's what it says on the Hot Wheels Fb page) owned by Rob Chua

PHOTO BY Justin Uy

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

You can see these cars on display at the SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall Atrium, from August 21 - 27, 2023. The Grand Finals itself will be held at 4pm on August 26, 2023. We heard you can also buy Hot Wheels items at the area.

So, what's your pick?