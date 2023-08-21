Industry News

Here are the 10 finalists joining the 2023 Hot Wheels Legends tour

We wanna play with them already
by Dinzo Tabamo | 3 hours ago
Hot Wheels Philippines
PHOTO: Justin Uy
There is a primordial appeal to die-cast toys, even to adults. For the price of a branded cup of coffee you can get the car you've always dreamed of, and you don't even have to worry about garage space! We may not buy as actively as when we were kids, but we all have a die-cast toy or two of the car we dream of having. 

But what if the car we own, built and modified can become immortalized as a toy? This is the aim of the Hot Wheels Legends tour. To select a build so wild and imaginative, it should be shared with children and adults all over the world. 

Hot Wheels Philippines has finally released the results of the auditions held here in Metro Manila, and 10 vehicles have made the cut. Here are the potential future toys we could see in hobby shops and toy stores:

1) 1974 Porsche 911 owned by Manny Dimaculangan

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

2)1984 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 owned by Sam Liuson

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

3) 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser LC70 fire truck owned by Jerwin Guan

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

4) 1994 Mazda RX-7 owned by Goldwyn Lao

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

5) 2017 Toyota Hilux owned by Earl Lee

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

6) 1998 Honda Civic Wagon owned by Alex Lim

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

7) 1988 Toyota Cressida owned by Justin Santos

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

8) 1997 Toyota Hilux owned by Juancho Angeles

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

9) 2016 Toyota FJ Cruiser owned by Frederick Corro

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

10) 2022 SR Performance Batman Race (that's what it says on the Hot Wheels Fb page) owned by Rob Chua

Hot Wheels Legends Philippines

You can see these cars on display at the SM Mall of Asia, Main Mall Atrium, from August 21 - 27, 2023. The Grand Finals itself will be held at 4pm on August 26, 2023. We heard you can also buy Hot Wheels items at the area. 

So, what's your pick? 

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

