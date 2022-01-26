Honda PH is recalling 2016-2019 Pilot units

Calling the attention all Honda Pilot owners in the country: Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) is conducting a safety recall of MY 2016-2019 units for a possible replacement of the vehicle’s panel comp hood.

The Preventive Measure Campaign is in line with the voluntary recall issued by Honda Motor Company and covers a total of 137 Pilot units that were sold in the Philippines. The carmaker found that an improper hood-to-grill gap setting at the time of manufacturing could cause the hood latch to experience a higher load under certain driving conditions. Strong air pressure forced through this gap could cause damages that may eventually lead to the hood popping up while driving.

HCPI says there have been no reported crashes or injuries due to this issue yet, but it will still proceed with the reinforcement or replacement of the panel comp hood for affected Pilot units. This will be free of charge, and reinforcement will take only 30 minutes while replacement will take up to two days.

Concerned customers can head on over to HCPI’s official Recall Information page and input their Pilots’ VINs to check if their units are affected. For further inquiries, you may also reach HCPI through these hotlines: 1-800-1000-46632 and (02) 8857-7240.

