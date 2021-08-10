The Suzuki Ertiga is available with a P39,000 down payment this month

Suzuki Philippines (SPI) has offers for everyone this month of August. Whether you’re looking for family transport, a daily driver, or a budget starter car, the Japanese carmaker has deals you might be interested in.

From now until August 31. The brand is offering the Ertiga—the carmaker’s top-selling model and one of the country’s most popular seven-seat MPVs—with a down payment as low as P39,000, depending on what variant you go with. You also have the option of saving P90,000 if you pay in cash.

The Swift subcompact hatchback is also available with a P29,000 down payment or P80,000 cash discount. This is something buyers searching for a reliable daily driver may want to check out.

And, finally, potential customers looking for a starter car can drop by a showroom to view the Celerio. The small city hatchback is currently available with a low down payment of just P18,000 and an P80,000 cash discount.

Man, SPI is really busy moving cars these days. Its Ride Your Dream promo was only supposed to last until the end of July, but here we are with yet another extension. Again, these offers will only last until August 31. Are you considering any of these vehicles?

