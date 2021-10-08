The Geneva International Motor Show has been canceled for the third year in a row

For the third year in a row, the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) has been canceled due to COVID-19. The next iteration of GIMS was supposed to happen in February 2022, following last year’s announcement.

The event organizers’ decision to postpone the event until 2023 was because of “direct and indirect issues” regarding the pandemic. These included travel restrictions for international exhibitors, journalists, and visitors, as well as the ongoing global chip shortage that has been troubling several carmakers as of late.

“We have pushed very hard and tried everything to reactivate the Geneva International Motor Show in 2022,” says Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile president Maurice Turrettini. “Despite all our efforts, we have to face the facts and the reality: the pandemic situation is not under control and presents itself as a big threat for a large indoor event like GIMS. But we see this decision as a postponement, rather than a cancellation. I am confident that the Geneva International Motor Show will come back stronger than ever in 2023.”

“Many exhibitors have indicated that the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible for them to make a firm commitment for GIMS 2022. On top of this is the negative impact that the current shortage of semiconductors has on car manufacturers. The chip crisis is likely to drag on well into next year, with negative financial implications for OEMs,” says GIMS CEO Sandro Mesquita. “In these uncertain times, many brands are therefore unable to make a commitment to participate in a trade fair that would have taken place in just over four months. When considering all the factors, it became clear that it was necessary to postpone the show, and to announce the news sooner than later to avoid canceling at short notice.”

The organizers assured the public that they will continue to work on the new GIMS platform to bring it to its full potential in 2023.

