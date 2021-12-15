Honda PH is giving motorists the gift of car care this Christmas season

Christmas is coming early this year for Honda owners whose rides are due for servicing. Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has announced that as part of its 2022 Holiday Delights promo, it is now offering special discounts on select parts, accessories, and services at its dealerships.

From now until December 31, customers can avail of the following deals:

10% to 20% off select genuine parts, lubricants, fluids, and cabin disinfection service Up to 50% off on accessories Buy-one-take one on select BR-V tires 30% off on a Honda-approved air purifier

Honda owners with rides in need of a makeover will be pleased to know that the brand also has a Vehicle Repaint promo running until February 28, 2022. Below are the offers:

Panel paint service - P4,000 Washover paint service - P32,000 Vehicle change color - P44,000

And lastly, HCPI is reminding everyone that it is offering up to 50% off on collision parts for select Honda models and a free 20-point safety checkup, too. You can check out the full list of participating dealerships here.

Merry Christmas, guys. Be sure to treat your cars right heading into the new year. Will you be availing of any of these promos? Let us know in the comments.

