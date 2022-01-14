The Suzuki Ciaz, Dzire, and Vitara are available with cash discounts this month

Still unable to make a decision regarding what car to buy to start off the new year? Suzuki Philippines has a few pitches to throw your way.

From now until January 31, the Suzuki Ciaz, Dzire, and Vitara will be available with financing deals and huge cash discounts via the company’s Ride Your Adventure promo. If this is a brand that’s ever appealed to you, these models might now be well worth checking out.

For the Ciaz, the sedan’s GL AT variant is currently available with a low downpayment of just P29,000 and a P100,000 cash discount. The Dzire, meanwhile, can now be had with just a P39,000 downpayment and is being offered with a P60,000 cash discount.

See Also

Finally, if an AWD crossover is something that you’re on the hunt for, the Vitara AllGrip carries a P69,000 downpayment and a massive P250,000 cash discount.

“Suzuki welcomes the new year with renewed hope and a reinvigorated desire to elevate the level of service to our loyal patrons, past, present and future, to newer heights,” Suzuki Keiichi, Suzuki Philippines director and general manager, said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

“We are truly excited for what 2022 has in store for the ever-growing Suzuki family, in terms of potential growth and reach across the country.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Again, these deals will only be available until the end of the month. Interested?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.