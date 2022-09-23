The 2022 Tour De Cebu historic car rally kicks off on September 29

One of the country’s most exclusive motoring events is kicking off next week—and if you’re into classics, you probably know what we’re talking about already.

Yes, we’re referring to the 2022 Tour De Cebu from September 29 to October 3—1,000km of motoring in its purest form. The event began as a celebration of the bond between car owners and enthusiasts and has since become one of the highlights of local motoring (especially for classic car lovers).

PHOTO BY Tradeshow International

One way to put it? The event is essentially a rolling automotive museum. Some of this year’s more notable entries include a 1979 Opel GT, 1966 Toyota Sports 800, 1966 Shelby Mustang, 1972 Datsun 240Z, 1961 Jaguar XKE, 1969 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV, and a 1974 Alfa Romeo Spider.

PHOTO BY Tradeshow International

The vehicles mentioned above are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this year’s participants, too. From roadsters to muscle cars and Japanese to European makes—there’ll surely be something for everyone.

So yeah, if you run into a bunch of classics showing off on the road next week, they’re probably part of Tour De Cebu 2022. Are there any specific models you’re hoping to see make an appearance this year?

