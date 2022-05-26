The 2022 Trans Sport Show is happening this weekend

Car shows are officially back. After the 2022 Manila International Auto Show in April, it’s now time for the 2022 Trans Sport Show.

You may recall that the Trans Sport Show had to deal with a few postponements due to the pandemic last year before it finally pushed through in November. As for this weekend’s festivities, it looks like it’s all systems go. The event will be held from May 26 to 29, 2022, at the SMX Convention Center. You can check out the official announcement below:

Doors will be open from 10am to 7pm. Tickets are priced at P200 for adults, P100 for seniors and children. Event-goers are required to present their vaccination cards upon entry.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Details about what the Trans Sport Show has in store for us this year are already up on the event’s official Facebook page. There’ll be supercars and car-show-quality classics on display, and a bunch of aftermarket parts and accessories as well as test drives will be available this weekend. You can check out some of the posts below.

