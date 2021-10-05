This Japanese chocolate mold will let you eat BBS wheels for dessert

How do chocolate BBS wheels for dessert sound like to you? Pretty cool, huh?

Japanese design company 4Design by DW has released a special chocolate mold called Hanagata that features special BBS designs. The designs were provided by the wheel brand, who worked hand-in-hand with 4Design for this project.

4Design built these molds to highlight their importance in any manufacturing process. The company also wants to emphasize both the fun and the brilliance in manufacturing.

PHOTO BY DW 4DESIGN on YouTube

There are two machined aluminum-alloy molds available: a wheel and a sofa-like cushion. Each mold comes with the different designs that you see above. The chocolate wheels produced weigh approximately 40g, while the sofa-like chocolates weigh 50g.

The company shared the easy chocolate-molding process through a short one-minute clip on YouTube. You can watch the satisfying video below.

In case you hadn’t noticed it yet, Christmas is right around the corner, so it’s about time we start thinking of what to give our loved ones this year. We reckon these chocolate BBS wheels (or even the molds) would put smiles on your gearhead friends’ faces. What do you think?

