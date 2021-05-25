Car Porn Racing is closing its doors permanently in June

A sad update from the local auto industry today. You’ve probably seen the news circulating on social media by now, but we’re here to confirm that it’s true: Car Porn Racing, one of the local aftermarket scene’s most notable garages, is closing its doors for good in June.

“It’s with great heartache that I announce this but @carpornracing is going to permanently shut down this year,” founder Angie Mead King announced on her official Instagram account, also taking the opportunity to thank Car Porn Racing’s followers.

“Thank you for all the support you have given us at the shop. We’re selling lots of parts soon which I’ll be posting here. In the meantime for your car restoration and resto-mod needs we can still service you at @classicspeedinc Also I have trusted shops to endorse now for our valued clients so don’t worry about your babies,” she added.

The Car Porn Racing name has been familiar to gearheads for quite a while now. What started as a simple warehouse rented so King could service her own cars eventually blossomed into one of the pillars of the local auto industry with a reach far outside our country’s borders.

“It was either taking too long, was too expensive, or nobody wanted to do the work,” King shared in an April 2017 Top Gear Philippines magazine story, referring to her experience having rides worked on in other car shops.

“That’s when I realized that I had to make my own shop and turn my crazy ideas into reality. That’s how Car Porn Racing was born.”

Some notable Car Porn Racing highlights include bringing Rauh-Welt Begriff legend Akira Nakai over on a couple of occasions to work on some Porsches, as well as the memorable ‘Black Manta’ Corvette that dropped by the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Well, it was an awesome run. What Car Porn Racing build was your favorite over the years? Let us know in the comments.

