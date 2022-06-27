Angie Mead King’s Victoria Court branches are now known as Hotel AVA

Victoria Court will soon be no more. Well, at least the branches that are owned by local motoring queen Angie Mead King.

King has announced on social media that her Victoria Court branches (there are some that are also managed by her brother, Atticus King) will no longer be known by their iconic moniker. Instead, her side of the long-running motel chain will now go by Hotel AVA.

“Throughout the years of my life, I have always been about change. Whether it is internal forces within me or external pressures beyond me, I made sure I moved with the flow and adapted to the times,” King shared in an Instagram post.

“The pandemic has made me rethink how I operate my business, treat my employees, and what impact I have to the community. I didn’t want to just go back to business as usual.

“This Pride month come and celebrate with me our transition. My beloved properties that I manage which are in Pasay, Buendia, and Malate will no longer go by the name of Victoria Court and we shall fly a new banner as Hotel AVA.”

King also shared changes Hotel AVA will bring to its day-to-day operations and hiring practices. These include a competitive base salary with rice allowance, an extra 75 days of paid maternity leave on top of the usual government-mandated 75 days, an additional 83 days of paternity leave, reduced work days, and free meals for all of the company’s employees.

“I hope with these radical changes we are implementing we can serve as an inspiration to other companies to try to rethink how they conduct business so that we truly make a difference on how we treat our environment and our people. Cheers to Hotel AVA!”

What makes this move even more impressive is that Victoria Court branches belonging to Angie Mead King were under dire circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic. This news suggests this is no longer the case.

Frankly, this goes beyond a simple rebrand and puts other chains on notice when it comes to local labor standards. Congratulation to King and Hotel AVA for the company’s transition.

Angie Mead King announces Hotel Ava:

